Date announced for Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Green Day officially has a date with the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "American Idiot" trio will be honored with a star on May 1. The ceremony will take place outside the Amoeba Records store on Hollywood Boulevard.

"All the way from the Boulevard of Broken Dreams to Hollywood Boulevard," Green Day says. "This is going to be one to remember... come celebrate with us!"

It was first announced that Green Day would be getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star back in 2024.

The ceremony comes after Green Day's two headlining sets at Coachella. Their 2025 plans also include filming a movie called New Years Rev based on their early van-touring days.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.