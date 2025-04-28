Dave Grohl covers LCD Soundsystem & more at LA charity concert

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during a charity concert in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a band including Foos keyboardist Rami Jaffee for a set of covers. Footage posted by the fan account Foozie's Foo Fighters News shows Grohl leading a rendition of the LCD Soundsystem song "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House."

The set list also included performances of The Knack's "My Sharona" and Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure" alongside Luke Spiller of The Struts.

The LA concert follows Grohl's surprise appearance at Coachella weekend two alongside conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic as he's been slowly starting to perform again following his 2024 infidelity scandal. He also reunited with fellow surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear during the FireAid and SNL50 concerts.

