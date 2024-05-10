Dave Grohl dedicates Foo Fighters "My Hero" performance to Steve Albini

Dave Grohl dedicated a performance of "My Hero" to late engineer and punk rocker Steve Albini during a Foo Fighters concert in Charlotte on Thursday, May 9.

Albini worked with Grohl when he engineered — a term he preferred to "produced" — Nirvana's final album, 1993's In Utero.

"Tonight I'd like to dedicate this song to a friend that we lost the other day, who I’ve known a long, long time," Grohl told the crowd in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube. "He left us much too soon, and he's touched all of your lives, I'm sure. I'm talking about Steve Albini."

"Those of you who know, you know," Grohl continued. "Those of you who don’t know, just remember that name, Steve Albini. So let's sing this one for him."

Albini, who also engineered albums for artists including Pixies, The Breeders, PJ Harvey and Bush, died the night of May 7 at age 61. Following news of his passing, the Nirvana Facebook page posted the letter Albini sent the band ahead of recording In Utero, in which he explained his famed opposition to taking royalties.

