Dave Grohl dedicates songs to Krist Novoselic & Mark Lanegan at Foo Fighters Seattle show

Foo Fighters' U.S. stadium tour concluded Sunday in grunge's hometown of Seattle. Fittingly, Dave Grohl gave a shout-out to a pair of grunge figures during the show.

In introducing "Big Me," a cut off the debut Foos album, Grohl dedicated the track to his former Nirvana bandmate, Krist Novoselic.

"This song me and Krist Novoselic recorded at the very last session Nirvana ever had," Grohl told the crowd in fan-shot video. "I just thought it was a silly little song, but I'm still playing the motherf*****."

Earlier, Grohl dedicated a performance of "Skin and Bones" to late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan.

The show also featured a reunion of past and present Pearl Jam drummers. Both Matt Cameron and Ten drummer Dave Krusen attended the show, and took a photo together that was posted to Krusen's Instagram.

Foo Fighters have one show left on their 2024 schedule: a headlining set at Connecticut's Soundside Music Festival in September. The band has been touring in support of their 2023 album, But Here We Are.

