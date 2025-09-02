Dave Grohl makes surprise appearance at Chevy Metal concert

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the cover band Chevy Metal's concert in Agoura Hills, California, on Saturday.

Chevy Metal was cofounded by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and currently features his son, Shane Hawkins.

Grohl joined Chevy Metal for a rendition of the song "Beef Bologna" by the punk band Fear. The performance also featured Fear vocalist Lee Ving.

The show's other guests included KISS' Gene Simmons, Anthrax's Scott Ian, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and The Cars' Elliot Easton.

Grohl is also gearing up for a tour of Asia with Foo Fighters, kicking off in October. The shows will mark the Foos' first since Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal and since the firing of drummer Josh Freese.

