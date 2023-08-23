Dave Grohl & more jam with Taylor Hawkins' Chevy Metal cover band during Southern California show

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during a recent concert by Chevy Metal, a cover band that featured late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The show took place at the Harley's Bowl bowling alley in Southern California on Monday, August 21. Along with Grohl, other guests included Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins and Hawkins' son, Shane.

Chevy Metal posted photos from the gig on their Instagram. According to Setlist.fm, they played songs by artists including Van Halen, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy and The Rolling Stones.

Chevy Metal was one of the many bands to play the two tribute concerts to Hawkins, which took place September 2022 in London and Los Angeles. For both shows, Chevy Metal performed alongside pop star Kesha.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.