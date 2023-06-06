Dave Grohl thanks fans for "being there for us" amid Foo Fighters comeback tour

Dave Grohl has shared a note thanking fans for their support amid Foo Fighters' first tour back since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

In an Instagram post, Grohl writes, "Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us."

"Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder," Grohl continues. "When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy."

"But, I see you ... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together," he concludes. "Because we've always done this together. Time and time again."

Foo Fighters kicked off the tour in May. Ahead of the first show, they held a streaming concert during which they introduced new drummer Josh Freese.

The next show on the Foos' schedule takes place June 14 in Rogers, Arkansas. They'll play a run of U.S. headlining and festival dates throughout the summer and fall.

You can also listen to the new Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are, which dropped last Friday.

