Dave Mason cancels Traffic Jam tour due to urgent heart condition

By Jill Lances
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason, best known for his work with Traffic, has announced he’s dealing with some serious health issues that have forced him to cancel his fall Traffic Jam 2024 tour.
According to the announcement, “doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention." The announcement notes that Mason's expected to make a “full and successful recovery.”
“I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it's Doctor’s orders,” Mason said in a statement. “I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

Mason, who recently released his memoir, Only You Know and I Know, was due to play Santa Barbara on Tuesday and had West Coast dates booked through Oct. 12 in Stateline, Nevada.

