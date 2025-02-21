Dave Mason releases 'A Shade of Blues' track ‘Use It, Or Lose It,' featuring Joe Bonamassa

Traffic's Dave Mason is set to release his 21st studio album, A Shade of Blues, on March 21, and he's just shared a new single from the record.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released "Use It, Or Lose It" featuring Joe Bonamassa on lead guitar, with the two artists sharing vocals on the song.

"I've been fortunate to play alongside some of the greatest guitarists—Jimi Hendrix among them," Mason shares. "To now collaborate with a powerhouse like Joe Bonamassa, a torchbearer for the next generation, is a thrill. You can feel that energy in the music and I think it truly shines."

"Use It, Or Lose It" is now available.

The 11-track A Shade of Blues, which Mason's been working on for over a decade, also features guest appearances by The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald, keyboardist Mike Finnigan and more.

A Shade of Blues is available for preorder now.

The album is due out just as Mason will launch the new Let It Flow tour. The trek kicks off March 20 in Augusta, Georgia, and wraps April 5 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at davemasonmusic.com.

