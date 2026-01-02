David Bowie, Iron Maiden, Pixies appear on 'Stranger Things' season 5 soundtrack

Songs from David Bowie, Iron Maiden, and the Pixies appear on Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 5, which is now available via digital outlets.

The collection features 14 songs, including tracks from Volume 1 and Volume 2 of season 5, as well as newly added songs from the series finale, which premiered on New Year's Eve. New additions include Iron Maiden's "The Trooper," Pixies'" Here Comes Your Man" and Cowboy Junkies' cover of The Velvet Underground's "Sweet Jane."

One of the new additions to the soundtrack is Bowie's "Heroes," which was the series finale's final song, and played over the final credits. It turns out Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, was the one who suggested it for the series' send-off.

"Once Joe said that we immediately knew that was the right song to end the show on because it is, in some ways, an anthem for Stranger Things," series co-creator Ross Duffer says in a statement. "To use the original Bowie version just felt right and fitting for the conclusion."

In addition to the streaming release, Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 5 will be released Jan. 30 on CD, vinyl and red cassette. There will also be colored vinyl variants: red smoke, sold exclusively at Amazon; blue smoke, sold exclusively at Target; orange marble, sold exclusively at Walmart; and marble yellow, sold through the Sony Music store.

Here is the track list to Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 5:

"Rockin' Robin" - Michael Jackson

"I Think We're Alone Now" – Tiffany

"Fernando" – ABBA

"Mr. Sandman" - The Chordettes

"Pretty In Pink" - The Psychedelic Furs

"Heroes" – David Bowie

"The Trooper" - Iron Maiden

"Here Comes Your Man" – Pixies

"Sh-Boom" - The Chords

"Oh Yeah" – Yello

"Human Cannonball" - Butthole Surfers

"Heart and Soul" - Floyd Cramer

"Sweet Jane" - Cowboy Junkies

"To Each His Own" (Inspired by the Paramount Picture To Each His Own) – Freddy Martin & His Orchestra

