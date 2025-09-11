David Bowie’s 15 favorite songs revealed

Musician David Bowie speaks onstage while accepting the Webby Lifetime Achievement award at the 11th Annual Webby Awards at Chipriani Wall Street on June 5, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Items from David Bowie’s archives will be on display at the new David Bowie Centre in London, and one of those pieces gives fans insight into the legendary singer’s musical tastes.

According to Rolling Stone, on display will be a document titled "Memo for radio show – list of favourite records," which reveals Bowie's top 15 songs.

Songs on the list include The Beatles’ “Across the Universe,” Little Richard’s “True Fine Mama,” Jeff Beck’s “Beck’s Bolero,” Sonic Youth’s “Tom Violence,” Miles Davis’ “Some Day My Prince Will Come” and Ronnie Spector’s “Try Some, Buy Some."

The David Bowie Centre, which will be the home of the David Bowie Archive, is set to open at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Saturday. Located at the V&A East Storehouse, the David Bowie Centre will feature nine rotating displays, with the museum having access to over 90,000 items in the Bowie Archive.

More info can be found at vam.ac.uk.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.