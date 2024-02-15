David Bowie’s 'Diamond Dogs' getting 50th anniversary LP & picture disc reissue

By Jill Lances

This year marks the 50th anniversary of David Bowie's eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs, and the milestone is being marked with a new vinyl release.

The record is set to be issued as a limited-edition 50th anniversary half-speed mastered LP and picture disc, both from the original master tapes. They will be released on May 24, 50 years to the day of the original album's release.

The news was announced on the 50th anniversary of the Diamond Dogs' first single, "Rebel Rebel," which reached #5 in the U.K. and went on to become a classic Bowie track.

Diamond Dogs was a commercial success for Bowie, going to #1 in the U.K. and #5 in the U.S. It was certified Gold by the RIAA.

The limited-edition 50th anniversary release of Diamond Dogs is available for preorder now.

