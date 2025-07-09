David Bowie’s final years the focus of new box set, 'I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016)'

A new box set dedicated to David Bowie's later career is coming this fall.

I Can't Give Everything Away (2002-2016) is a massive 12-CD or 18-LP box set that includes Bowie's last four studio albums: 2002's Heathen, 2003's Reality, 2013's The Next Day and 2016's Blackstar. It also includes two live albums, two EPs and a new compilation.

The two live albums feature the first official release of Bowie's 2002 Montreux Jazz Festival performance, and a remastered and re-sequenced version of 2010's A Reality Tour Live. The set also includes the EPs The Next Day Extra, which was released in 2013 and featured songs from that album's recording sessions, and 2017's No Plan, released posthumously on Bowie's birthday. It featured songs written for the Bowie off-Broadway play Lazarus, which were recorded during the Blackstar sessions.

The final piece is the compilation Re:Call 6, featuring 41 nonalbum tracks, including alternate versions of songs, B-sides and soundtrack songs. One of those tracks, "New Killer Star (Sessions @AOL Live Version 23/09/03)," is available now via digital outlets.

The set also comes with a companion book that includes essays from Bowie producer Tony Visconti, as well as rare and unpublished photos, memorabilia and more.

I Can't Give Everything Away (2002-2016), dropping Sept. 12, is named after the final song on Blackstar. In addition to the box sets, it will be available digitally, although some portions of the set are exclusive to the physical copies. All formats are available for preorder now.

I Can't Give Everything Away (2002-2016) is the sixth and final installment in a series of Bowie box sets released by Parlaphone Records. The series kicked off in 2015 with Five Years (1969-1973).

