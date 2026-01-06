David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ gets 'Stranger Things' streaming bump

David Bowie is the latest artist to see a streaming bump thanks to the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Bowie's "Heroes" plays over the closing credits of the show's series finale, and according to Billboard, Luminate data shows that the song saw a 500% increase in streams following its inclusion.

"Heroes," the title track to Bowie's 12th studio album, saw about 342,000 streams on Jan. 1, the day after the show's New Year's Eve debut, and then continued to increase up to 456,000 streams on Jan. 2 and 470,000 streams on Jan. 3. Those numbers mark a significant increase compared to the months prior to the episode's airing, when "Heroes" would average about 94,000 streams per day.

Stranger Things has a history of boosting the visibility of songs from previous decades. Most notably, Kate Bush's 1985 single "Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)" became the most streamed song on Spotify in the U.S. and the U.K. after its use in the fourth season of the show. It also went to #1 in the U.K. and #3 in the U.S.

"Heroes," originally released in 1977, wasn't the only song featured in the Stranger Things series finale. Other songs in the episode include Prince's "When Doves Cry" and "Purple Rain," Iron Maiden's "The Trooper," Pixies' " Here Comes Your Man" and Cowboy Junkies' cover of The Velvet Underground's "Sweet Jane."

