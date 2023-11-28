David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics sell for over $100,000

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Some of David Bowie's handwritten lyrics have sold for big bucks at auction.

The BBC reports that a lyric sheet featuring the work-in-progress writings for the classic tracks "Rock n Roll Suicide" and "Suffragette City," both from 1972's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, sold at Omega Auctions for almost $113,000.

The sheet came with a note explaining that the original owner received the pages from Bowie at Trident Studio. It had previously been on display at London’s Victoria & Albert museum.

This isn’t the first time Bowie’s handwritten lyrics have been auctioned off for a hefty sum. Omega previously sold the handwritten lyric sheet to the 1972 classic "Starman," which went for almost $258,000.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!