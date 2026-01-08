David Byrne covers Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’

David Byrne has recorded a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's #1 hit "drivers license."

The release is in conjunction with Rodrigo's celebration of the fifth anniversary of the song's release, with the Talking Heads frontman switching the lyrics from "blonde girl" to "blond boy." According to Rodrigo, Byrne's song is just one of several "reimagined" cover versions that will celebrate the forthcoming fifth anniversary of her debut album, SOUR, which was released May 21, 2021.

Byrne's cover is out now via digital outlets, and 7-inch single, pressed on translucent ruby vinyl, will ship April 3 and can be preordered on Olivia's website. David and Olivia previously collaborated at the 2025 Governors Ball in New York, where they performed the classic Talking Heads hit "Burning Down the House." That live recording appears on the flip side of the vinyl single.

Byrne, who released the new solo album Who Is the Sky? in September, is set to kick off a tour of Australia and New Zealand on Jan. 14 in Auckland, followed by a tour of Europe and the U.K. He'll then return to North America for shows starting March 26 in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the tour including appearances at Coachella April 11 and April 18. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.