David Byrne drops 'She Explains Things to Me' from upcoming solo album 'Who is the Sky?'

David Byrne has shared another track from his upcoming solo album, Who is the Sky?, which is his first album since 2018's American Utopia.

The latest is "She Explains Things to Me," described as partially inspired by Rebecca Solnit's 2014 collection of essays, Men Explain Things to Me.

"Many times I have marveled at how a friend (usually a female friend) seems to clock what is going on in a film between characters way before I do," says Byrne. "Sometimes I understand poetry, but sometimes I need help. Though inspired by the Solnit book Men Explain Things to Me, there is a huge difference - mansplaining is usually unasked for, in this case I am the one asking."

"She Explains Things to Me" is available now via digital outlets.

Who is the Sky? will be released Sept. 5 and is available for preorder now. The album features special guests St. Vincent, Paramore's Hayley Williams and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

Byrne will kick off a new North American tour in support of the album on Sept. 14 in Providence, Rhode Island. He'll wrap up the tour in Miami Dec. 5 and 6. He recently added some new shows to the trek, including a third show in Philadelphia, a fourth in Chicago and a third in San Francisco. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.

