David Byrne to hold second annual 'Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things' variety show

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is bringing back his Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things variety show for a second year.

The one-night-only event will be held May 29 at New York's Town Hall. It will be a benefit for Byrne's solutions-based nonprofit magazine Reasons to be Cheerful, a project of his nonprofit, Arbutus.

Byrne will emcee the evening, which will feature a lineup that includes comedian and actor Ramy Youssef, musician Reggie Watts, gospel soul group Annie and the Caldwells, magician Steve Cuiffo, burlesque performer Julie Atlas Muz and Balkan musicians Zlatne Uste Balkan Brass Band, with more artists to be announced.

"Reasons to be Cheerful is all about finding signs of hope, even when it feels like it's in short supply," Byrne shares. "That's what this show is all about: a joyful communal experience to buoy us in a tumultuous time."

Tickets for the variety show are on sale now.

Byrne held the first Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things variety show in October 2024, which celebrated the fifth anniversary of Reasons to be Cheerful.

