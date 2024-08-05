David Byrne to host 'Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things' live variety show

David Byrne is set to host a live variety show in New York this fall to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of his solutions-based nonprofit magazine Reasons to be Cheerful, a project of the Talking Heads frontman's nonprofit, Arbutus.
The one-night-only event, dubbed Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things, will take place Oct. 8 at Town Hall in New York, with Byrne handling the emcee duties.
Artists confirmed for Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things include comedian Fred Armisen, the band Brass Queens, comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti, raunchy puppetry group Epidermis Circus and singer-songwriter Thao, with additional acts to be added in the coming weeks.
