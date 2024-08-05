David Byrne to host 'Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things' live variety show

David Byrne is set to host a live variety show in New York this fall to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of his solutions-based nonprofit magazine Reasons to be Cheerful, a project of the Talking Heads frontman's nonprofit, Arbutus.

The one-night-only event, dubbed Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things, will take place Oct. 8 at Town Hall in New York, with Byrne handling the emcee duties.

“Variety shows were a big deal when I was young. It's a format you don't see as much of these days. So we thought, why not bring it back?” Byrne shares. “We looked for acts that could capture that sense of zany, anything-could-happen artistry. Reasons to be Cheerful inspires people by unearthing unexpected gems, and this show will embody that same spirit of gleeful surprise."

Artists confirmed for Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things include comedian Fred Armisen, the band Brass Queens, comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti, raunchy puppetry group Epidermis Circus and singer-songwriter Thao, with additional acts to be added in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds from the show will benefit Reasons to be Cheerful.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.