David Byrne releases reworked take on 'Who Is the Sky?' track ‘What Is the Reason For It?’

David Byrne has released a new version of the track "What Is the Reason For It?" from his latest solo album, Who Is the Sky?

The original song featured Paramore's Hayley Williams, but the new take, retitled "¿Cuál Es La Razón?," features Grammy Award-winning Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade in her place.

A press release describes the new version as “a vocal and brass-led remix, drawing inspiration from David's experiences in Mexico City and the enduring mysteries of love.”

"¿Cuál Es La Razón?," produced by Mexican Institute Of Sound, is now available via digital outlets.

The release coincides with Byrne announcing that he’ll bring his Who Is The Sky? tour to Mexico for a trio of shows: Sept. 4 in Mexico City, Sept. 8 in Guadalajara and Sept. 10 in Monterrey.

In other Byrne news, the rocker's new book, Sleeping Beauties: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up, will be released Oct. 6. It's described as "a brilliant and inspiring reckoning with how breakthroughs across the arts and sciences get forgotten, and how they get rediscovered."

Byrne is currently on the latest North American leg of his Who Is The Sky? tour. He’ll wrap a two-night stand in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday. The tour hits Europe and the U.K. this summer, with additional stops in Thailand, Japan and South Korea before returning to the U.S. The tour is set to wrap Sept. 19 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.

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