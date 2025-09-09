David Byrne, Robert Plant to play Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival

David Byrne attends the Prime Video's "#1 Happy Family USA" Series Premiere at Metrograph on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

David Byrne and Robert Plant are among the artists set to perform at the 2026 Big Ears Festival, taking place March 26-29 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The festival will feature 250 performances in 20 venues, with Laurie Anderson, Pat Metheny, Flying Lotus, Don Was and more also taking part.

Byrne is set to play two shows during the festival, while Plant is on the bill with his band Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian.

Founded in 2009, Big Ears is described as a “four-day celebration of musical and artistic adventure and discovery.” It will also include films, conversations, literary events and more, with events taking place in historic theaters, intimate clubs and other venues.

A presale for previous attendees kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 9 a.m. ET. Tickets for the Byrne and Plant shows will be sold at a later date.

A complete lineup and ticket information can be found at bigearsfestival.org.

