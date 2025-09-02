David Byrne shares playlist ahead of upcoming wedding

David Byrne is releasing a new solo album, Who is the Sky?, on Friday, but that's not the only reason he has to celebrate.
In August the Talking Heads frontman revealed in an interview with The Times that he was engaged to businesswoman and artist Mala Gaonkar. He revealed in an Instagram Story Monday that they'll be getting married "this week," and he shared the music that will be playing at the event.
Byrne shared a link to the playlist so fans can enjoy the music, as well.
Who is the Sky? is Byrne's first solo album since 2018's American Utopia. It features special guests St. Vincent, Paramore's Hayley Williams and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.
A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.
