David Gilmour has “no regrets” about comments he made about Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters

David Gilmour is opening up about his feud with former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters.

Things turned particularly rocky last year after Waters commented on Gilmour releasing the song "Hey Hey Rise Up!” under the Pink Floyd name in 2022. The tune was a protest song about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Waters called “content-less … flag waving" in an interview.

That prompted a response from Gilmour’s wife and co-writer Polly Samson, who tweeted that Waters was a “Putin apologist,” amongst other things, and Gilmour backed her up, tweeting, “Every word demonstrably true.”

In an interview with MOJO, Gilmour says, "That tweet was boiling up. It had to come out – and I have no regrets about it. No regrets whatsoever."

Gilmour adds that constantly being asked about his relationship with Waters has grown “wearisome,” noting, “Do you know what decade of my life I was in when Roger left our pop group? My thirties. I am now 78. Where’s the relevance?”

Gilmour is getting ready to hit the road on his Luck and Strange tour, and he’s once again saying that he isn’t likely to play a lot of Pink Floyd tunes, noting he has no desire to perform songs like “Money” or “Another Brick in the Wall.”

“I’m going to be sticking with the ones that are essentially my music, and I feel some ownership of,” he says. “’Comfortably Numb,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond.'"

Gilmour's Luck and Strange tour kicks off Sept. 27 in Rome, Italy. He hits the States Oct. 25 in Los Angeles, with shows in New York to follow. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.