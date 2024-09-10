David Gilmour surprises UK bar with performance of “Wish You Were Here”

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour surprised patrons at bar in East Sussex, England, getting up on stage to join his daughter Romany Gilmour for an impromptu performance.

David shared a clip of the performance on social media, which shows him walking into Neptune Live Music Bar and his daughter asking, "Would you like to come and upstage me?" When David says "yeah," she replies, "OK, great."

The clip then shows a snippet of the pair performing the Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here.”

David captioned the post, "Very much enjoyed crashing @romanygilmour's gig at the Neptune in Hove this evening after finishing tour rehearsals."

Those rehearsals are for David's upcoming live shows in support of his recently released solo album, Luck and Strange. The shows kick off Sept. 27 in Rome, Italy. He hits the States starting Oct. 25 in Los Angeles, with shows in New York to follow. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.

