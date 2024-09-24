David Gilmour already looking ahead at new music: “I’ve got a trove of stuff already”

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour recently dropped Luck and Strange, his first solo album of new material in nine years, but it sounds like fans may not have to wait long for the next one.

The rocker tells MOJO that Luck And Strange is "the best record I've made going back to (Pink Floyd's) The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here or whatever" and notes that he's already thinking about his next solo project.

“I’ve got a trove of stuff already,” he says. “Bits and pieces of songs, some of which I rather like.”

Gilmour is set to kick off his Luck and Strange tour on Sept. 27 in Rome, Italy, but recently played two rehearsal shows in Brighton, England, on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21. According to setlist.fm, in addition to new songs from the album, he played several Pink Floyd tunes, including "Breathe (In The Air)" for the first time since 2006 and "Marooned" for the first time since 2004, as well as "Time," "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb."

Gilmour's Luck and Strange tour includes six nights in London and hits the States on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles, where he'll play four shows. That will be followed by five shows in New York, starting Nov. 4. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.