David Lee Roth joins Teddy Swims for ‘Jump’ again, this time at Stagecoach Festival

David Lee Roth made his third trip to the desert this weekend.

After joining Teddy Swims to perform Van Halen's "Jump" for both weekends of Coachella, on Saturday Roth once again joined Swims for the song, this time during Swims' Stagecoach Festival performance.

Like Coachella, Stagecoach took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Prior to the performance, Swims told Good Morning America that Roth has been "so generous" to him.

“He’s like, ‘man, I’ll follow you on tour and get up there every night if you want,'” Swims said. “He’s the freakin’ man. Van Halen’s my favorite band. He’s the best singer of all time.”

As for how they became friends, Swims says Roth was rehearsing near him a few weeks ago, and he got to hang with him.

“He was so gracious to share his rum and cokes with me and talk to me about all his crazy stories and I asked if he wanted to come play with me,” he explained. “He’s the coolest guy in the world. And on and off stage he’s always, like, on. He’s really, what you see on stage is what you get, like all the time, 24 hours a day. He’s a real rock star.”

Roth is currently on his Don’t Love Me, Rent Me tour, which hits Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

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