David Lee Roth to play Milwaukee Summerfest

David Lee Roth performs at Meritage Resort on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

David Lee Roth has announced his first show of 2026.

The former Van Halen frontman is set to play BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on June 20 as part of the annual Milwaukee Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Roth returned to performing in 2025, which marked his first time on stage in five years. He had previously announced that a December 2021/January 2022 Las Vegas residency would be his final shows ever, but the dates wound up being canceled, and he retired from performing.

Roth's first show back was a headlining spot at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland, treating fans to a set filled with Van Halen tunes.

Roth would go on to perform several dates throughout the U.S. in 2025; his last was on Sept. 14 in Napa, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.