David Lee Roth shows off his sword skills in new video

David Lee Roth is back with another somewhat bizarre video, this time proving to fans he's skillful with a samurai sword.

The former Van Halen frontman's latest clip has him showing off a series of sword moves, soundtracked to the tune "Woke Up This Morning" by Alabama 3, better known as the theme song to the HBO hit mobster series The Sopranos.

Roth captioned the black-and-white video "Inazuma II," a reference to an earlier clip, "Inazuma," posted in July. That video featured another sword routine, set to the Queen classic "We Will Rock You."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.