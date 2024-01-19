David Lee Roth suggests alien sex probing is to blame for Sammy Hagar’s behavior toward him

Van Halen's David Lee Roth has fired some shots at his replacement Sammy Hagar in a new post shared to his Instagram.

In the clip titled “The Ballad of Popsicle Sam,” Roth uses Hagar’s 2011 claim that he was visited by aliens to try and explain some of Hagar’s behavior toward him over the years. He suggests Hagar's conduct is a result of him being sex probed.

Hagar has said some disparaging things about Roth over the years. In a 2023 interview on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, Hagar said Roth didn't care about his voice and called his singing embarrassing.

Despite “a constant fart gas aimed" in his direction, Roth insisted he's never “said a single syllable about” Sammy. "I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction,” he wrote, revealing, “Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed. Sex probed.”

Roth then questioned what sex probing entails, before offering, “What I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again, no matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it’ll get worse and it’ll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam.”

Hagar's set to launch his The Best of All World Tours on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he plans to celebrate Van Halen's music. He's invited Roth to stop by, but after these comments, who knows what the chances of that happening will be.

