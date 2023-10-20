David Lee Roth shares 10-year-old tune from planned musical

David Lee Roth has shared another new song. The former Van Halen frontman has released two versions of the song "The S*** that Killed Elvis" — an "unplugged" and a "technicolor" version.

Roth first mentioned the song in a 2013 Rolling Stone interview, noting it was part of a group of songs he recorded with guitarist John 5, now with Mötley Crüe, for a planned jukebox musical named Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar & Grill.

The track is the second unreleased song Roth's shared this month. On Friday, October 13, he released the tune “Manda Bala,” which translates to "send a bullet.”

And fans seem to be loving the new track. "Sensational! The Diamond gets better & better !" one fan commented, while another said it was "Catchy as s***."

Another wondered if all this music is a tease of bigger things to come, writing, "Will we be seeing a new David Lee Roth album?"

