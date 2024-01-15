David O. Russell to direct Linda Ronstadt biopic

The upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic has found a director. Variety has confirmed a report in Showbiz 411 that Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell, best known for such films as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and The Fighter, will direct the film, which will star Selena Gomez as the legendary singer.

The movie, currently in preproduction, is being produced by Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced a 2019 documentary about Ronstadt called The Sound of My Voice.

Gomez's casting was revealed earlier this month; the Only Murders in the Building star initially teased the news by posting a photo of Ronstadt's memoir Simple Dreams to her Instagram Story.

An 11-time Grammy winner, with 10 top 10 hits, Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and awarded the National Medal of the Arts and Humanities in 2014. She also received the Kennedy Center Honors award in 2019.

Ronstadt announced her retirement in 2011. In 2013, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which prevented her from singing. She later shared that her diagnosis had been changed to progressive supranuclear palsy.

