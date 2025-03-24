Dead & Company pay tribute to the late Phil Lesh during Sphere residency

Dead & Company paid tribute to late Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh during their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows the band playing Lesh's classic tune "Box of Rain." According to setlist.fm, it was the last song of the night and the first time they played the tune since Lesh's passing in October.

During the performance the screens at the Sphere displayed archival photos of the Grateful Dead and Lesh.

Dead & Company — which features Bobby Weir and Mickey Hart, two of the last three surviving original members of The Dead — kicked off their latest Sphere residency on March 20. They will return to the venue on Thursday, with dates running through May 17. A complete list of shows can be found at deadandcompany.com.

