Dead & Company offering livestreams of every show on their final tour

Dead & Company kicks off their final tour next week, and if you haven't been able to snag tickets, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy the shows from the comfort of your own home.

The band just announced they’re offering livestreams of all 29 concerts on the tour. Fans can purchase individual or multiple-night passes, in 4K and HD. There’s also an Unlimited Devotion livestream pass that gives fans access to all 29 concerts.

Those who purchase passes can watch each show live or on demand and can watch it as many times as they want for 48 hours.

Passes are on sale now.

Dead & Company kicks off their final tour with a two-night stand, May 19 and 20, at The Forum in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

