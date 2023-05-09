Dead & Company commemorates 46th anniversary of infamous Grateful Dead Barton Hall show

Dead & Company is used to playing stadiums, but they headlined a more intimate show at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Monday night.

The band played the school's Barton Hall, 46 years after the Grateful Dead performed at the very same venue, an infamous show that became a legendary band bootleg before officially being released in May 2017. In 2012, a soundboard recording of the show was chosen by the Library of Congress for the National Recording Registry.

Just like the original Grateful Dead show, Dead & Company opened their set with "Minglewood Blues." The set also featured other songs the Dead played at the original show, including "Jackstraw," "Deal," "Fire on the Mountain" and "Morning Dew."

Proceeds from the show benefited MusiCares and The Cornell 2030 Project.

Next up, Dead & Company officially kicks off their final tour with a two-night stand, May 19 and 20, in Los Angeles, California. A complete list of tour dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

