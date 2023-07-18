Dead & Company’s Final Tour raised $2 million for charity

Dead & Company has been raising money for charity throughout their Final Tour, and now that it's over, the totals are in — and they're quite impressive.

According to the voting rights nonprofit Headcount, the band raised $2 million over the course of the tour. Most of that money came from auctions of guitars, with more from their Participation Row. They also donated $2 from each ticket sold throughout the tour to charity. Since the band's formation in 2015, they've raised over $4 million.

All money raised will be donated to causes important to the band, including HeadCount, as well as the environmental organization REVERB.

Headcount revealed that the final shows in San Francisco raised over $700,000 for the organizations. Some of that money came from the auction of an official tour guitar, which sold for $275,000, as well as a guitar memorializing the San Francisco concerts, which went for $238,000.

Dead & Company announced in September 2022 that this summer’s tour would be their last. They wrapped the trek with a three-night stand, July 14-16, at Oracle Park.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.