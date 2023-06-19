Debbie Harry on being flashed by David Bowie: “Most women would really die to be in that room”

Blondie's Debbie Harry infamously revealed in her 2019 autobiography, Face It, that during a 1977 tour, after she offered David Bowie and Iggy Pop some cocaine, Bowie thanked her by dropping his pants and flashing her. While some people may be offended by that, she scoffs at the idea that it was something she was upset about.

"I think you should rethink that. Most women would really die to be in that room," she tells The U.K. Times, agreeing that it could be true about some men, too. She notes, "You have to consider the context — I was a consenting adult, shall we say. I believe that that is really the borderline."

In the book, Harry wrote of the experience, “David’s size was notorious, of course, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so adorable, funny and sexy.”

Harry was talking to the paper ahead of the band's appearance at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25. The show is part of the band's current U.K. tour, which runs through July 1. A complete list of dates can be found at blondie.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.