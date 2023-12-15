'Decades Rock Live: Chicago & Friends' to debut on pay per view

Chicago's November concerts in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will debut Saturday as a pay per view event.

Decades Rock Live: Chicago & Friends is a two-hour director's cut of the November concerts, which featured special guests Steve Vai, Chris Daughtrey, Robert Randolph, Robin Thicke and more. The shows were a celebration of the 55th anniversary of the band's debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, and has them playing songs from the album, as well as other greatest hits and unplugged versions of classic tunes.

"The Decades shows in Atlantic City were truly magical for Chicago," founding member Robert Lamm says. "This special is at a whole new level for the band. It's unlike any prior Chicago production ever filmed and we hope it's something our fans will enjoy for many years to come."

Decades Rock Live: Chicago & Friends debuts Saturday, December 16, at 3 p.m. ET on Fantracks and will be available until December 31. Those who purchase the concert will have unlimited viewing until the end of the year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.