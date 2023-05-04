Dee Snider dropped from SF Pride over support of Paul Stanley tweet

Dee Snider was supposed to perform at SF Pride next month, but has lost the gig after supporting Paul Stanley's recent tweet in which he suggested gender confirmation treatment for children has been "turned into a sad and dangerous fad."

The original plan was for the Twisted Sister track "We're Not Gonna Take It" to be the unofficial song of the SF Pride Parade & Celebration, with Snider performing. But after he retweeted Stanley's post, adding that it was "well said," SF Pride changed course.

SF Pride noted in a statement, "Dee has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights," but shared that they were "heartbroken and angry" by Dee's support for Stanley's post.

“The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender,” they said. "Transgender people, particularly transgender women and children of color, are disproportionately affected by hate and violence. And with transphobia proliferating and becoming more and more enshrined in law throughout the country — we have to stand up for the most impacted among us."

SF Pride and Dee "mutually agreed to part ways," with SF Pride adding they "appreciate Dee seeing this as a teachable moment and a reminder that even allies need to be educated to ensure that they are not casually promoting transphobia."

Finally, they share, "To all our allies — we want to call you in — not call you out."

The SF Pride Parade & Celebration takes place June 24 and 25.

