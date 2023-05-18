Dee Snider’s first novel, 'Frats', coming June 2

By Jill Lances

Dee Snider is about to officially add novelist to his resume. The Twisted Sister frontman just announced that his first novel, Frats, will be released June 2.

In a post on social media, Snider called the book "'The Outsiders' meets 'The Wanderers,'" adding, "If you are looking for a daring, disturbingly honest coming of age story look no further."

The book is “based on true events” and is described as “an honest, daring story that examines the pressures of toxic masculinity in high school hallways.” It follows a young boy named Bobby Kovax, whose parents move him to Baldwin, Long Island, in 1972.

Frats is available for preorder now.

