Deep Purple drops new 'SPLAT!' single ‘Guilt Trippin’'

Deep Purple has shared another preview of their upcoming album, SPLAT!

The band has released the new single "Guilt Trippin'," which, according to a press release, "imagines God and Charles Darwin sharing a drink in a pub, reflecting on how things on earth have not exactly worked out according to plan."

“The song starts, and I’m in the studio. I don’t have any words for it yet,” says frontman Ian Gillan of the track. “So I just start screaming. It was the pure joy of yelling it."

The 80-year-old adds, "I vowed when I was 40 that I’d stop screaming by the time I was 60. Now I’m looking back and thinking, ‘Whatever happened to that?’ So we’ll give it a go.”

This is the third single Deep Purple has released from SPLAT!, following "Arrogant Boy" and "Diablo." It is available now via digital outlets.

SPLAT!, Deep Purple's first album since to 2024's =1, will be released July 3. The album explores the idea of the end of humanity as a transformation rather than a destruction, with the album's description noting it sees the end "not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."

Deep Purple will launch a North American tour Aug. 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at DeepPurple.com.

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