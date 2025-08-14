Deep Purple hosting listening party for Made in Japan super deluxe edition release

Deep Purple is set to release a new super deluxe edition of their 1972 live album Made in Japan on Friday, and they are giving fans a way to enjoy it together.

The band is set to host a special Made in Japan listening party on YouTube Friday, where fans will get to experience producer Steven Wilson's stereo remix of the album. The party starts at 3 p.m. ET.

The album features performances from two shows in Osaka and one in Tokyo. The new super deluxe edition of the record is a five-CD/Blu-Ray set that includes the new stereo and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the original album by Wilson, as well as newly remixed versions of all three concerts and three rare single edits.

The set will also be released digitally and as a 10-LP black vinyl edition, which will be exclusively available on DeepPurple.com and Rhino.com. There will also be a two-LP vinyl edition featuring the Wilson remix, available in the U.S. on Oct. 3.

Live in Japan featured performances of songs from Deep Purple's then-new album Machine Head, including their now-classic "Smoke on the Water," as well as "Child in Time" and "Strange Kind of Woman."

The double LP was supposed to come out only in Japan, but eventually got a wider release. It was released in America that December and was a huge success. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Made in Japan (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

