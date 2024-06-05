Deep Purple releases “Pictures of You” from upcoming album '=1'

Deep Purple has given fans another preview of their upcoming album, =1.
"Pictures of You" is available now via digital outlets, and is also available as a four-track bundle featuring previously unreleased live recordings of "When A Blind Man Cries" and "Uncommon Man," from a 2022 concert in Milan, Italy. The single will also be released on limited-edition CD and 12-inch vinyl starting June 28. Each format will be limited to just 5,000 hand-numbered copies.
=1, Deep Purple's first album of new material since 2020's Whoosh!, will be released July 19. It is available for preorder now.
Deep Purple will support the album with the upcoming =1 More Time tour, which kicks off Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at deeppurple.com.
