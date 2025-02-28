Def Leppard adds Michigan show to 2025 tour

Def Leppard has added another show to their 2025 schedule.

The latest addition is a July 18 concert at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, with special guest Collective Soul.

Tickets go on sale March 8.

Def Leppard has been slowly revealing their 2025 touring schedule. Their next show is May 15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In addition to solo shows, they are playing several festivals this year, including a trio in Canada: Rockin’ Thunder in Edmonton, Country Thunder Craven 2025 in Saskatchewan and Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa. They’re also playing Boardwalk Rock 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

