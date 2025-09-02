Def Leppard announces dates for 2026 UK and European

Joe Elliott and Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard perform at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo credit should read Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Def Leppard has revealed their 2026 summer plans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced dates for a new U.K. and European tour, featuring special guest Extreme on select dates.

The tour is set to kick off June 13 in Rättvik, Sweden, with the U.K. portion beginning June 26 in Belfast, Ireland. The tour features a stop in their hometown of Sheffield, England, on June 30, as well as a show at The O2 in London on July 2. The trek wraps Aug. 2 with a show in Dubai.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

Def Leppard’s next gig will be a headlining spot at Radio 2 in Hylands Park in Writtle, Englad. They also have one more U.S. date booked for this year, Oct. 11 in Gary, Indiana. The rockers are set to headline a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting Feb. 3.

A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.