Def Leppard announces dates for new Las Vegas residency

Def Leppard is headed to Las Vegas for a brand new residency starting in 2026.

Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency consists of 12 shows, happening Feb. 3 to 28 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows will mark the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' third Vegas residency, after headlining sold out residencies in 2019 and 2013.

"Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for Def Leppard. There's no place on earth where you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and the Eagles all playing sold out shows on the same night!, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott shares. "We're really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honor given the giants that have blessed that stage!"

A Def Leppard fan club presale, as well as a Citi presale, kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Def Leppard is currently on a summer tour, which hits Saratoga Springs, New York, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

