Def Leppard give fans a behind-the-scenes look at historic Wembley Stadium show

After recently wrapping the European and U.K. leg of their Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard is giving fans another behind-the-scenes video from the trek, this time sharing a look at what went down at their show in Switzerland and their massive concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

Guitarist Phil Collen says the show at Wembley was a "really big deal" for the band because it was their first time headlining the stadium.

"In a way, it's a journey that's lasted 45 years 'Cause when we were growing up and forming the band, we had little goals, but we always knew at the back of our minds, there was the big goal," bassist Rick Savage adds of the show. "And here we are — this was the big goal, Wembley Stadium. In England, to English people, it doesn't come much bigger than Wembley Stadium."

Savage said getting to play Wembley was an “emotional” experience for the band, sharing, “it proves something to us, to ourselves, that we've actually made it this far for this long.”

Drummer Rick Allen also recalls the first time the band was onstage at Wembley, when they were guests at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992. He called it one of his "most incredible mind-blowing experiences," adding, "it was just friggin' awesome."

The Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour returns to North America on Saturday, August 6, in Syracuse, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.