Def Leppard to release recording of 2023 hometown show

Def Leppard is revisiting their 2023 hometown show in Sheffield, England, with a new live release.

Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield, dropping Nov. 21, is a recording of their concert at Sheffield's Bramall Lane during their world tour with Mötley Crüe.

The show, 47 years after the birth of the band, had them playing in front of 40,000 fans, treating the hometown crowd to such hits as "Photograph," "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Animal," "Foolin'" and more. They also performed the Diamond Star Halos track "This Guitar," which was dedicated to their late guitarist Steve Clark, who died in 1991.

Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield will be released in a variety of formats, including two-CD + Blu-ray, two-CD and two-LP. The vinyl is pressed on red, white and black splatter to honor the home kit colors of Sheffield United FC, the football team that plays at the same venue.

The release will also come out on 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition), which, in addition to the Bramall Lane show, will include Def Leppard's 2023 Sheffield club show, One Night Only Live at The Leadmill. That show took place just days before the stadium gig.

All formats are available for preorder now.

