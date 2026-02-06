Def Leppard releases behind-the-scenes look at residency rehearsals for new song ‘Rejoice'

Guitarist Vivian Campbell, bass guitarist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen, singer Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard perform during their Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 03, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Def Leppard performed their new song "Rejoice" live for the first time during the opening night of their Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now they're giving fans a look at what it took to get it to the stage.

The band has released a behind-the-scenes look at their rehearsals of the residency, particularly their work on "Rejoice." Phil Collen says of the track, "It's fun, it's a rock song."

He says that frontman Joe Elliott came to him and said he had lyrics about "finding yourself and coming to terms with yourself and actually enjoying who you are, kind of happy and rejoice and triumphant and all that stuff," and asked him if he had any kind of mid-tempo music to go with it. Collen says he actually had "this thing sitting around for ages," which they were able to turn into the song.

The video was shot during early rehearsals for the residency, and Vivian Campbell says getting the song right wasn't necessarily easy.

"Like anything new, it's a bit of a challenge, some songs more than others," he says. He notes that with "Rejoice" the issue was getting the vocals and the guitar riffs to sound right together, calling the vocals "pretty relentless."

Campbell adds that while it was only day three of rehearsals, "I think we've got it. It's starting to come together."

Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency runs through Feb. 28, with their next show on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

