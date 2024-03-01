Def Leppard releases first track from 40th anniversary deluxe edition of 'Pyromania'

Def Leppard is sharing a previously unreleased demo from their classic album Pyromania.

The band has just released "Photograph – Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)," which will appear on the upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Pyromania. The track doesn't sound too far off from the original, although it is missing some production and the background vocals during the chorus.

"Photograph" was the lead single off Pyromania and peaked at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania will be released as a four-CD + Blu-Ray box set featuring the original album, a full disc of unheard demos, two live concerts and more. It will also be released digitally, as a one-LP half-speed master, and on two-LP black vinyl and two-LP colored vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Def Leppard will be spending their summer performing "Photograph" and more when they hit the road with Journey for a stadium tour. The trek, featuring special guests Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick, kicks off July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

