Def Leppard releases 'Drastic Symphonies' version of “When Love and Hate Collide”

Def Leppard's new album, Drastic Symphonies, is out Friday, May 19, and the band has just released yet another track from the record.

The album features 15 Def Leppard tunes recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Fans are now getting to hear the new take on "When Love and Hate Collide," a song that was recorded for the band's 1992 album, Adrenalize, but didn't make the record.

"When Love and Hate Collide" eventually appeared on the band's 1995 anthology collection, Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits 1980-1995. The original demo version contained the final recorded guitar solo from Steve Clark, who passed away in January 1991.

Drastic Symphonies is available for preorder now.

